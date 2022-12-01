Ngozi Fulani said her interaction with the late Queen’s lady in waiting was “like an interrogation” and that she felt she was being forced to “denounce my British citizenship”

Domestic abuse campaigner Ngozi Fulani, was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from by Prince William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey, and said her treatment by the late Queen’s lady in waiting was down to racism, not her age.

The black charity boss was questioned about her background at an event at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s 83-year-old godmother, resigned from the household and apologised after asking Ms Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, where she “really came from” at a royal reception on Tuesday.

Ngozi Fulani has said Buckingham Palace has not contacted her about the racism she experienced at a royal reception on Tuesday, but she would accept an invitation to discuss the incident with them.

Asked how the conversation at the royal reception unfolded, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it was: “Like an interrogation.

“I guess the only way I can explain it, she’s determined: ‘Where are you from? Where are your people from?'”

Ms Fulani explained that she tried to give Lady Susan Hussey the benefit of the doubt when the 83-year-old started questioning her.

Undated handout photo issued by Sistah Space of Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space. The prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse has revealed how she was repeatedly asked by a member of the Buckingham Palace household at the Queen Consort's reception where she "really came from".

“At that time, I’m thinking to myself, is it that she – because she keeps asking me the same question – could it be that she can’t hear me well? Because you have to consider so many things when you’re talking to someone who may be older than you…

“But it soon dawned on me very quickly that this was nothing to do with her capacity to understand, but this is her trying to make me really denounce my British citizenship.”

Ngozi Fulani also said Lady Susan Hussey also touched her hair during the interaction at Buckingham Palace which resulted in the late Queen’s lady in waiting resigning from the household.

Ms Fulani, of Sistah Space, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We support women of African and Caribbean heritage who are affected by domestic and sexual abuse.

“Ironically, that’s the reason why we got the invitation, so the last thing we expected to happen was that race would become an issue.”

Describing the incident, she said: “I was stood next to two other women – black women – and she (Lady Susan) just made a beeline for me, and she took my locks and moved it out of the way so that she could see my name badge.

“That’s a no-no. I wouldn’t put my hands in someone’s hair, and culturally it’s not appropriate.

“But you consider that this lady is of senior years, I have to consider many things – is she OK?- and also my environment, and who I represent – Sistah Space – and so I was a bit taken aback.”

Asked about how she felt about the interrogation she stressed that the focus should remain on domestic abuse survivors rather than the race row and subsequent resignation of the late Queen’s lady in waiting.

She said: “I want the focus to remain where it should be, which is on the women and girls who are affected by domestic abuse.

“Having said that, she’s influenced by Buckingham Palace, and it’s their decision and her decision to make, one that I had no part in.”

Asked if she would have preferred to accept Lady Susan’s apology instead of seeing her quit the household, Ms Fulani said: “I would have preferred it did not happen.

“I would have preferred that I could go to a space where I’m invited and be treated as every other guest was treated.

“I would prefer that we kept the focus on the abuse against women and girls.”

Pressed on whether the palace had reached out to her via her charity, Sistah Space, Ms Fulani said: “No. I don’t know where this has come from, but I’m telling you categorically – we have not heard from the palace.”

Ms Fulani said that if she receives an invitation from the Prince of Wales to attend the palace and discuss her experience she would accept it, telling GMB: “See, what we’re about is positive results, so absolutely, I think a discussion should be held.

“We’re very happy to have that discussion, because we just want to bring it back to the 16 days of activism.

