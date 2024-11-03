Police investigating fresh sexual assault allegation against Alex Salmond

A ‘non-recent’ allegation of sexual assault by Alex Salmond has been made to Police Scotland.

Police are investigating a new sexual assault allegation against former first minister Alex Salmond.

A woman is said to have reported the alleged “non-recent” incident to Police Scotland shortly after Mr Salmond died in North Macedonia on October 12.

It has also since emerged up to six women approached the SNP over two years ago to lodge complaints about Mr Salmond’s behaviour.

Alex Salmond was Scotland's first minister from 2007 to 2014 | PA

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that we have received a report of a non-recent sexual assault.

“The information is being assessed.”

Mr Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

He was cleared of 14 counts of sexual assault and attempted rape in the High Court in Edinburgh in March 2020 - this included 12 not guilty verdicts, one charge being withdrawn, and not proven on one count.

When he died last month, Mr Salmond was in the process of suing the Scottish Government for its handling of complaints against him.

This comes after complaints of a sexual nature, from as far back as the 1980s, were reported to the SNP’s compliance officer Ian McCann who is responsible for disciplinary issues.

It is understood they were brought to the attention of former chief executive and husband of Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell, but were not taken any further.

A party spokesperson said: “SNP disciplinary processes can only be invoked against current SNP members.”