New report due on decades-long 'Tinker Experiment' that 'decimated' lives in Scotland

The Scottish Government previously commissioned independent research into the scheme

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a decades-long social experiment that “decimated” the lives of gypsy travellers in Scotland. Now fresh light is to be cast on the so-called “Tinker Experiment”, with research commissioned by the Scottish Government due to be completed within weeks.

SNP equalities minister Kaukab Stewart said a report was anticipated in September, which is expected to establish a timeline of key events, decisions and roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, which ran between the 1940s and 1980s and was supported by successive UK governments and Scottish councils, attempted to strip away the nomadic lifestyle of travellers, providing rudimentary and often cramped huts for people to live in. Families were reportedly threatened with having their children taken away and put into care if they did not take up the offer.

A family of travellers at their camp near Pitlochry in 1958. Picture: TSPL

Campaigners have likened the practice to “cultural genocide” and there have been calls for a formal apology. Shamus McPhee, who grew up on the Bobbin Mill site in Pitlochry, where he initially lived in a prefabricated World War Two-style Nissen hut with no electricity, previously told The Scotsman the scheme had “decimated” life chances.

In 2022, the Scottish Government announced it would commission independent research into the experiment. It said this would involve searching state records covering a period of 90 years to establish a timeline of key events, as well as identifying any available records on decisions made by government departments – especially the pre-devolution Scottish Office – and the role of institutions such as the Church of Scotland.

Researchers were asked to estimate the scale of the policy, including the number of people affected, and the locations of sites across Scotland, while also recording “any instances of forced adoption” they came across.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was anticipated the research would involve digging into material covering the period from 1900 to 1990, including Scottish Office and other government records, as well as papers held by councils and the Kirk, newspaper articles, letters, photographs and diaries.

Two contracts relating to the work had a combined value of around £50,000, and final reports were initially due in January. However, the work required to access the relevant archives and analyse the findings is understood to have been greater than expected and as a result, the independent researchers requested more time.

Ms Stewart said: “We recognise historical policies have had an impact on gypsy/traveller communities, and we want to understand events as fully as possible. Independent research is underway to establish a timeline of key events, decisions and roles.

“We anticipate receiving a report in September 2024 and we will consider our next steps after then. We are committed to improving the lives of gypsy/travellers and we will engage fully with people affected once the archival research is complete, including giving community members the opportunity to share their own experiences, if they wish to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad