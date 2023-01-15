Plans to replace older passenger ferries which serve Gourock, Dunoon, and Kilcreggan appear to have been delayed, internal documents suggest.

As many as three new vessels for the route are due to be ordered alongside harbour upgrade works at Dunoon and Kilcreggan, but their delivery could now be delayed until late 2025 or even 2026.

The route is served by passenger ferries which provide a public transport link and connections to the railways.

The procurement process for the two vessels had been due to start before the end of 2022, a briefing sent to the deputy first minister, John Swinney, states.

However, no announcement has been made about the process with the government instead announcing the contract for two new ferries for the Clyde and Hebrides route, which was awarded to a Turkish shipyard around Christmas.

Briefing documents obtained by The Scotsman via freedom of information dating from July last year state that the work at the harbour is being “refined”, and state the procurement process would be signed off by ministers in “Quarter 4 2022”

They state: “Vessel procurement to commence, subject to IDM and Ministerial approval later this year (Quarter 4 2022) with first vessel delivery anticipated Quarter 2 / 3 2025.”

That delivery date could slip should the process for ordering the new ferries not begin soon.

Graham Simpson

The three existing vessels, the AliCat, the Argyll Flyer (both Gourock to Dunoon), and the Chieftain (Gourock to Kilcreggan), are set to hit the end of their service life in 2025, 2026, and 2032 respectively.

Graham Simpson, the Scottish Conservative’s transport spokesperson, said it was “no surprise” the government had fallen behind on progress given its record.

He said: “Given the SNP’s appalling record on delivering ferries, it’s no surprise that they have already fallen behind schedule here.

“But that will come as no consolation to passengers who rely on the Dunoon service. The fact that the start of the procurement process has been delayed will have them fearing the worst about when they will actually see these vessels.”

The government has accelerated its approach to procuring new ships, with contracts for four vessels for the Clyde and Hebrides network, with two new ships for Islay and another two for the Western Isles announced in the last year.

However, two ships initially set to serve Arran and the Uig triangle being constructed by Ferguson Marine have suffered years of delays and overspends, sparking a political scandal and damaging the government’s reputation around shipbuilding and ferry service delivery.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said work was “well underway” for the new ferries serving Gourock, but did not deny there had been a delay.

They said: “Ministers are very clear about the importance of supporting ferry services, including those services that link Gourock, Dunoon and Kilcreggan. Work is well underway to develop the vessel and port design options and the associated business case work. Indicative delivery dates provided as part of project updates are subject to completion and approval of all relevant project stages, as well as availability of funding.

“This work is linked to the wider Islands Connectivity Plan, which will set out a long-term investment programme for vessels and ports across our ferry network.”

