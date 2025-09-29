New Scottish Government guidance says schools must have separate toilets for boys and girls
Schools must provide separate toilets for boys and girls under long-awaited guidance on single-sex spaces published by the Scottish Government.
The guidance has been published after the Supreme Court ruled in April the definition of “sex” in law meant “biological sex” - a move that had wide-ranging implications for existing public service policies on toilets and changing facilities..
Having waited four months for ministers to produce new guidelines for schools, prisons, the NHS and other services, grassroots gender-critical campaign group For Women Scotland launched legal action against the government.
On Monday afternoon, the updated Supporting Transgender Children and Young People: Guidance for schools was issued.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the guidance would “provide clarity and confidence to teachers and staff”. The guidance makes clear that education authorities and schools must consider the individual needs of pupils who identify as transgender.
It reads: “It is not possible for the Scottish Government to provide advice on the outcomes for individual pupils as a result of these individual needs assessments as Scottish ministers and the Scottish Government do not have the necessary information to do so.”
The guidance covers what schools should do to support trans-identifying young people from bullying, how they should protect their privacy and gives guidelines on the use of toilets and changing facilities.
Ms Gilruth said: “The Scottish Government has made clear it accepts the Supreme Court ruling and since April has been taking forward the detailed work that is necessary as a consequence of the ruling. That work is ongoing.
“The rights of all children and young people must be respected in our schools.
“We have brought forward updates to guidance to provide clarity and confidence to teachers and staff as they work to support the mental, physical and emotional health of transgender young people in our schools following recent significant legal and policy developments.”
