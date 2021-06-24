New figures reveal Scotland received £14.5bn for Covid support

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay said the annual publication of the Block Grant Transparency showed that since the start of the Covid pandemic the Scottish Government had received the additional funds to help support individuals, businesses and public services.

Overall £352bn was spent across the UK on Covid-19 measures, which he said, also included protecting more than 900,000 jobs in Scotland through the furlough scheme, £294 million in self-employment support, help for businesses and the procurement of vaccines.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay said Scotland received £14.5bn in Covid spending.

Meanwhile the Welsh Government received an additional £8.6bn and the Northern Ireland Executive £5bn.

Mr Barclay said: “The UK government is fully committed to strengthening the union and making sure Scotland has the funding needed to get through this pandemic, with £14.5bn of additional spending over the last year.

“We’ve protected more than a million Scottish jobs and businesses with furlough and support schemes, our vaccine rollout is unlocking the economy, and our Plan for Jobs is levelling up opportunity and helping us build back better across the UK.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the UK government had taken “unprecedented action” to help people and businesses.

“That includes our furlough scheme, support for self-employed people, help for businesses, and the hugely successful UK-wide vaccine programmes,” he said.

“On top of this direct support, the UK government has provided an additional £14.5bn of funding for the Scottish Government. This extensive support, which now enables us to look towards recovery, shows how Scotland benefits from being part of a strong United Kingdom. Never has the value of the Union been more important or more apparent.”

The funding was also welcomed by Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, who said: “The UK’s broad shoulders have helped every part of the country through this crisis.

“Being part of the UK has ensured we can invest huge sums in our health and social care services and support businesses throughout the pandemic.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.

