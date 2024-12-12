Neil Gray to take responsibility if SNP miss NHS waiting times targets

The SNP says no one will wait longer than 12 months for an NHS appointment by 2026

Health Secretary Neil Gray says he will be the one responsible if the SNP cannot meet its 2026 NHS waiting times pledge.

In last week’s budget statement, the government promised to ensure no one waits more than 12 months for an NHS appointment by 2026.

Given this is also the year of the next Scottish Parliament election, the success or failure of this promise could have a big impact at the polls.

Health Secretary Neil Gray. | Andrew Milligan/Press Association.

Speaking to The Scotsman during a visit to the NHS 24 contact centre in South Queensferry, Mr Gray said: “As health secretary, it always lies with me.

“I accept the responsibility - I always do and I apologise when things haven’t gone right.”

He added he understands the NHS is a “top priority” for voters, but said the government’s decision to increase funding for the health service was done “because it’s the right thing to do” rather than to win over voters.

A poll last weekend in The Sunday Times found 77 per cent of voters were supportive of the 2026 target date and the extra cash for the health service in the draft budget for 2025/26.

In the budget, the government said it would spend a “record” £21 billion on the health and social care department, including £200 million on reducing waiting times.

Scottish Labour, who criticise the SNP’s record on the health service on a weekly basis, have high hopes of overtaking the SNP as the largest party in Scotland in 2026.

Various polls over recent months have seen the gap between the two parties narrowing, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar making no secret of the fact he wants to be the next First Minister.

Given how tight this gap might end up being, the SNP’s ability to stick to pledges like the NHS waiting list target could end up being consequential.

Mr Gray said the government already knows what steps it will take to bring down NHS waiting times, and added: “I think the first priority is making sure that we deliver what’s in the best interests of the people, and then obviously the election takes care of itself.”

His visit to the NHS 24 contact centre came as NHS England said it was being hit by a “tidal wave” of flu, as hospital admissions have risen by 70 per cent.

The health secretary said this is causing similar “pressure” to Scotland’s NHS, making it a “difficult” time for those working in the health service.

Mr Gray said: “This is something we are tracking on a weekly basis.

“It is not out of the ordinary for us to see a situation like that at this time of the year, but of course it also underlines the importance of those that are eligible for flu and Covid vaccines to take those up.

“It is of critical importance, not just for themselves but also for reducing demand and pressure on the health service.