Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says 'it will never leave me alone' as she says her release should not have taken five changes of UK foreign secretary

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says the painful experience of incarceration “will never leave me alone” as she criticised the fact it took five changes of foreign secretary in the UK before her release was secured.

By Russell Jackson
Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:46 pm

Speaking in public for the first time at a press conference following her release from detention in Iran, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said the “meaning of freedom is never going to be complete” until Morad Tahbaz and other dual nationals are released and reunited with their families.

She thanked her “amazing, wonderful” husband Richard for “tirelessly” campaigning for her as she spoke to media for the first time since arriving back in the UK and said “what happened now should have happened six years ago”.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe also thanked daughter Gabriella “for being very, very patient with mummy to be coming home”.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq at her first meeting with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (right) who she campaigned for six years for her release from detention in Iran. Picture: Tulip Siddiq/PA Wire

