Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says 'it will never leave me alone' as she says her release should not have taken five changes of UK foreign secretary

Speaking in public for the first time at a press conference following her release from detention in Iran, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said the “meaning of freedom is never going to be complete” until Morad Tahbaz and other dual nationals are released and reunited with their families.
She thanked her “amazing, wonderful” husband Richard for “tirelessly” campaigning for her as she spoke to media for the first time since arriving back in the UK and said “what happened now should have happened six years ago”.
Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe also thanked daughter Gabriella “for being very, very patient with mummy to be coming home”.
