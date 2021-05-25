Nationalisation ‘least likely’ option for Liberty Steel, UK minister says

Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted it was the “least likely” option less than 24 hours after Liberty Steel’s parent, GFG Alliance, revealed it plans for a new refinancing deal.

Appearing before the the business, energy and industrial strategy committee, Mr Kwarteng told MPs: “The issue that Liberty had was to do with financial engineering, the opaque bit, if you like, of GFG, the leverage, the finance, the debt they had incurred.

“Without that I think there is a healthy interest in the assets and I think they have a viable future.

Sanjeev Gupta, the head of the Liberty Group is looking for a buyer for several UK plants

“I don’t rule anything in or out, but I think that nationalisation – of all the options – is the least likely.”

His comments come after GFG Alliance revealed it held crunch talks with Credit Suisse, a key lender, in Dubai over the weekend.

Liberty Steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta is also looking for a buyer for several UK plants, which together employ more than 1,500 people.

Labour MP Nick Smith has demanded assurances the UK Government were ready to step in.

He said: “Across the country 5,000 families rely on the company [Liberty Steel].

"We now need the government to ensure that these plants remain open and crucially provide the finance to bridge a transition period should a new buyer or state purchase be necessary and of course work with the trade unions to test the commitment of any new buyers. If promises are broken, will the Secretary of State step in with the finance to support our steel communities?”

Mr Kwarteng also insisted the government was “committed” to a UK steel industry.

He replied: “There were serious concerns about corporate governance for this company and it’s something that I think members of the party opposite should do well to understand how to manage with care public finances.

"Having said all of that, I am monitoring the situation closely and I remain strategically committed to a steel industry in this sector.

“I’ve committed to a strategic presence in the UK of steel. I think it’s vitally important and as Secretary of State I will always promote that within government.”