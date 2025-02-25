We’re calling on the Government to spur growth in the creative and tech sectors by protecting copyright

The UK’s creative industries have today launched a bold campaign to highlight how their content is at risk of being given away for free to AI firms as the Government proposes weakening copyright law.

National World is among the UK publishers to back the ‘Make it Fair’ campaign, as a government consultation seeking views on the copyright issue closes today.

The campaign was developed to raise awareness about the threat posed to the creative industries from generative AI models, many of which scrape creative content from the internet without permission, acknowledgement, and critically, without payment.

We’re calling on the Government to spur growth in the creative and tech sectors by protecting copyright (Photo: Westminster) | Jessica - stock.adobe.com

The impact on creative businesses and individuals throughout the country – which collectively generate over £120billion a year towards the UK economy – will be devastating if this continues unchecked, or worse still if the Government legitimises this content theft.

On February 25, which is the last day of the Government’s consultation, National World is joining other regional and national daily news brands in running the same cover wrap and homepage takeover.

The campaign cover wrap states: “MAKE IT FAIR: The Government wants to change the UK's laws to favour big tech platforms so they can use British creative content to power their AI models without our permission or payment. Let's protect the creative industries – it's only fair.”

Weekly titles will run the campaign throughout the next week, with the aim of appealing to the British public to write to their MPs and back the creative industries.

Launching the campaign today, Owen Meredith, CEO of News Media Association, said: “We already have gold-standard copyright laws in the UK.

The Creative Rights in AI Coalition is calling for the Government to ‘Make It Fair’ and protect copyright in its new AI policy | Creative Rights in AI Coalition

“They have underpinned growth and job creation in the creative economy across the UK - supporting some of the world’s greatest creators - artists, authors, journalists, scriptwriters, singers and songwriters to name but a few.

“And for a healthy democratic society, copyright is fundamental to publishers’ ability to invest in trusted quality journalism.

“The only thing which needs affirming is that these laws also apply to AI, and transparency requirements should be introduced to allow creators to understand when their content is being used. Instead, the Government proposes to weaken the law and essentially make it legal to steal content.

“There will be no AI innovation without the high-quality content that is the essential fuel for AI models. We're appealing to the great British public to get behind our ‘Make it Fair’ campaign and call on the Government to guarantee creatives are able to secure proper financial reward from AI firms to ensure a sustainable future for both AI and the creative industries.”

Launching a music industry campaign to coincide with the ‘Make it Fair’ campaign, Ed Newton Rex said: "1,000 UK musicians released a joint album today, recordings of empty studios, calling on the Government to change course or risk empty studios becoming the norm.

