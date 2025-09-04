The book includes submissions by authors including Harry Potter creator JK Rowling.

A book of gender critical essays has been readmitted to a landmark exhibition at Scotland’s national library in a major U-turn hailed as a “turning point in public discourse”.

The National Library of Scotland (NLS) has confirmed it will add The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht, which features contributions from authors including Harry Potter creator JK Rowling, to its Dear Library exhibition in Edinburgh following a censorship row.

The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht is a collection of essays edited by Susan Dalgety and Lucy Hunter Blackburn. | Getty Images

The decision comes after library bosses confirmed an apology had been made to the book’s editors for not consulting them in the decision making.

A Freedom of Information request had previously showed NLS chiefs had reversed a decision to include the title, despite the publication receiving more than enough public nominations, after complaints were raised by staff.

In a release issued on Thursday, the library acknowledged a “curatorial decision” had originally been taken not to include the book because bosses were “concerned about the effect of the polarising public discourse around the subject matter”.

But the decision was reversed following a meeting on Wednesday between National Librarian Amina Shah, board chair Sir Drummond Bone, and the book’s editors. The library confirmed further conversations had also been held with staff and exhibition stakeholders.

The book will be placed on exhibition shelves by the end of this week, the library has confirmed.

In a statement, Ms Shah said: “The library’s collections span centuries and we can use these to explore some of the most pressing issues of our time.

“We aspire to bring people together, and encourage respectful and constructive conversation. We will always be inclusive and we will always welcome everyone to the library.”

Scotsman columnist Susan Dalgety and Lucy Hunter Blackburn, the book’s editors, said: “On behalf of the women who contributed to the book, the people who nominated the book and all our readers, we are delighted that The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht is now taking its rightful place in the Dear Library exhibition.

“And following a constructive meeting on Wednesday with Amina Shah and Sir Drummond Bone, we are pleased to accept their apology for not engaging with us in advance of their decision to exclude the book in the first place.

“We hope this is a turning point in public discourse in Scotland, particularly around sex and gender identity, but also other topics. We will not progress as a nation unless we are able to celebrate our pluralist society and discuss ideas and beliefs in a rational way.

“Public institutions have a responsibility to show leadership in strengthening national debates and helping find constructive ways through areas of disagreement. With the National Library now stepping up to its proper role there, we hope others will follow suit.”

The editors of The Women Who Wouldn't Wheesht had previously written to Culture Secretary Angus Robertson after their book was excluded from the exhibition marking the institution’s centenary.

The book is a collection of gender-critical essays from more than 30 women.

First Minister John Swinney had previously downplayed the row, saying last month: “As I understand the National Library issue, there was a selection process of a more significant pool of books to narrow it down to a smaller selection of books that were on display, and not every book can be displayed, and that’s a matter for the choice of however they went about the selection process.”