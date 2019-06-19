National 'conversation' on climate change revealed by Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has revealed she will launch a "nationwide conversation" on climate change this summer, as the Holyrood Extinction Rebellion camp hits its third day of protests.

Speaking ahead of her address at the World Forum on Climate Justice, the First Minister said that progress had already been made to reduce emissions in Scotland, and set out plans to give people, businesses, industry and the public sector across Scotland the chance to be part of a "Big Climate Conversation."

The announcement comes a day after the Scottish Parliament's environment committee said that a target of net zero emissions by 2045 would be in the new Climate Change Bill. The protesters outside Holyrood are calling for that target to be brought forward to 2025.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Scotland has already reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 47 per cent since 1990. We want to go further, and end our contribution to climate change completely.

“Becoming a net-zero emissions nation will require changes to virtually every aspect of everyday life. We will need to change how we travel, how we keep homes and workplaces warm, and how we design cities and towns.

“We will have to move rapidly from a throwaway culture to a circular economy, and will need to develop and apply new technologies, while also planting millions of trees and restoring peatlands."

"All of this has to be a truly national endeavour. And it has to be done in a way that is fair. That’s why the Scottish Government is launching The Big Climate Conversation to encourage communities, businesses and the public sector to talk about what action we can all take."

The programme of events will launch next week and will include consultations around the country as well as digital communications.

She added: “We hope to reach thousands of people and organisations to hear about their concerns, priorities and ambitions. We want to understand what changes Scottish people are willing to make, and what they want Government to do to tackle the global climate emergency.”

Members of Extinction Rebellion Scotland, who have set up camp outside Holyrood, brought last night’s Edinburgh rush-hour to a standstill – tying themselves together and blocking a major road. They have threatened a week of chaos for commuters with further protests planned. Yesterday a human chain around the Parliament did not affect MSPs entering or leaving the building.

The group say they want the government to do more to "combat the climate crisis and ecological breakdown" by bringing in a Bill that includes a net zero emissions target by 2025, instead of the current 2045 recommendation. They also want a Climate Citizens' Assembly to be created to oversee the changes necessary to mitigate against climate change and enable to transition to a "just, carbon-free society."