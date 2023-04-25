MSPs have expressed their increasing concern and frustration at the lack of information provided by the Scottish Government about the cost of its flagship National Care Service plans.

SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson, convener of Holyrood’s finance committee, has now called for new details to be released by Friday, May 12.

The National Care Service has been billed as the most ambitious public sector reform since the creation of the NHS. It will make ministers accountable for adult social care in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it has also proved hugely controversial and is opposed by trade unions and councils.

MSPs are concerned about the lack of detailed costs associated with the National Care Service

Last week, Humza Yousaf, the new First Minister, said he would take “slightly more time” over the plans, with the first Holyrood vote pushed back until after the summer recess.

The finance committee previously raised “significant concerns” about the lack of detailed costs. In a letter to Maree Todd, the new social care minister, Mr Gibson complained about the “limited information” received by the committee.

He said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned at the lack of information available on the financial implications of the Bill and frustrated that we have still not received the updated FM [financial memorandum] we requested back in December last year, particularly given that the Scottish Government had argued that the original FM needed no amendment.”

He added: “The Committee therefore repeats its call for a revised FM, which takes into account the recommendations listed in our report of 1 December, to be provided at the earliest opportunity, and no later than Friday 12 May. We also seek within the same timeframe, a detailed breakdown of spend to date on the National Care Service, including those costs arising directly as a result of the provisions in the Bill and those which result from the wider National Care Service programme. The committee further requests clarification of the new timetable for completion of Stage 1 proceedings on the Bill.”