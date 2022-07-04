National Care Service could transfer up to 75,000 workers and put services at risk, warn council leaders

Following a meeting of local authority leaders on Monday, the health and social care spokesman for local authority body Cosla said the proposals risk “destabilising” local authority workforces.

Cosla said the plans could see up to 75,000 members of local authority staff transferred away from councils to care boards.

The Bill was introduced last month, with council leaders and opposition parties claiming it constituted a “power grab”.

Ministers argue a National Care Service will end the ‘postcode lottery’ of care. Picture: PA

But local authorities have said they will work with the Scottish Government to improve the policy before it makes its way through Holyrood.

The service will be set up with the aim of supporting people in their own homes where possible, with seamless transition between services, according to health secretary Humza Yousaf.

A charter of rights and responsibilities would also be developed for social care with a robust complaints process in place.

Paul Kelly, the health and social care spokesman for Cosla, said after the meeting: “All council leaders were in agreement that, as it stands, the National Care Service (Scotland) Bill with the power to transfer local authority functions, staff, property and liabilities to a National Care Service, poses a serious risk to councils’ ability to deliver a wide range of services for communities, including non-social work and care services.

“Leaders were very clear that this approach would result in destabilising the local government workforce and potentially impacting on the sustainability of some councils to carry out their functions and responsibilities.

“Cosla is committed to the change, improvement and investment needed in our social care system and will continue to work with the Scottish Government and partners to better the experiences of both those using and delivering social care services now and in the near future and not wait until a National Care Service is in place.