Napier University graduates to have names displayed on billboards and bus posters all over Edinburgh

Graduates can find their names via the ‘Find My Billboard’ feature on the university website by using their student number to pinpoint the site displaying their name.

This summer’s graduation ceremonies and last year’s summer and autumn ceremonies were all cancelled due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

Locations will be linked to academic disciplines. School of Health & Social Care names will be near hospitals, School of Arts & Creative Industries names near arts venues and School of Computing names near tech industry sites.

Social sciences graduate David Hughes from North Queensferry by a billbard in Meadowbank

Professor Andrea Nolan, principal and vice chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University, said: “The last 16 months have presented students with formidable challenges as they have had to adjust to different ways of learning while coping with all of the disruption the pandemic has caused to our normal way of life.

“Our graduates have shown enormous resilience and strength of character in completing their studies during this period of upheaval and we wanted to show them just how proud we are of what they have achieved.

"It’s a huge achievement to graduate and we wanted to give students the same euphoria you get when your names called out on stage.”

Students who missed out on the traditional day of celebration at the Usher Hall are also getting the chance to visit the university’s Craiglockhart campus to have gowned-up pictures with family and friends taken by the university’s regular graduation services partner so they have a permanent souvenir.

The university said that many of its students had overcome hardships to graduate – and deserved to have their achievements recognised. The #NapierNames campaign aims to give them that recognition.

Hayley Kane was diagnosed with cancer while studying for her BSc (Hons) in Animal and Conservation Biology – even though at times she had to leave lectures to change her dressing following radiotherapy treatment.

Ms Kane, from Fairmilehead in Edinburgh, was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma shortly before her third year assessments started – although she only learned about it after it had been removed. The 24-year-old is now set to continue her studies in September with an MSc in Statistical Ecology at St Andrews University.

She said: “I’m thrilled to have completed my degree and I hope my experience will serve as inspiration to other students who may be struggling due to external factors. It is possible to overcome hardships and achieve your goals as long as you are willing to work for it.”

Dr Gavin Ballantyne, lecturer in Edinburgh Napier’s School of Applied Sciences, said: "Hayley has done brilliantly at Edinburgh Napier. Not only has she overcome serious health issues, but she's also remained engaged, motivated and has produced an excellent final year project.

"We're so pleased to see her graduate with a first-class degree and now go on to start an MSc at St Andrews."

