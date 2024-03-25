Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser has threatened Police Scotland with legal action after his criticism of the Scottish Government’s transgender policy was logged as a “hate incident”.

Mr Fraser has been told that his name appears in police records for expressing his view about the Scottish Government’s transgender policy even though no crime was committed.

On November 18 last year, Mr Fraser shared a column written by Susan Dalgety for The Scotsman, which claimed the Scottish Government’s non-binary equality action plan would lead to children being “damaged by this cult”.

Murdo Fraser MSP, Scottish Conservative Finance spokesperson, speaking in the chamber of the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh during the debate on the Scottish Government's draft spending and tax plans for 2019-20. 12 December 2018. Pic - Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Commenting on the shared post, Mr Fraser said: “Choosing to identify as ‘non-binary’ is as valid as choosing to identify as a cat. I’m not sure governments should be spending time on action plans for either.”

Scotland’s police force has been urged to redraw its policy to record all “hate incidents” ahead of the new hate crime legislation coming into force next month. A legal challenge south of the Border has meant officers in England and Wales no longer record incidents that are malicious or trivial. Under Police Scotland policy, officers are required to record all hate incident reports, even if there is no evidence of a crime.

The law, which comes into affect on April 1, will create new stirring up of hatred offences for protected characteristics including age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity. These extra provisions will add to the long-standing stirring up racial hatred offences, which have been in place since 1986. Under the law, offences are considered "aggravated" if they are motivated by prejudice on the basis of set characteristics, which could influence sentencing by judges. Crucially, a criminal act must have occurred for the hate crimes aggravator to be applied.

Mr Fraser is now threatening legal action against Police Scotland to have the incident deleted and its hate crime policy updated, with the support of the Free Speech Union (FSU).

“Police Scotland has behaved not just outrageously, but unlawfully according to the legal advice obtained by the Free Speech Union,” he said.

“This is Police Scotland attacking free speech – but it is more sinister than that. My tweet wasn’t pointing a finger at an individual – it was critical of a Scottish Government policy.

“If police are now treating criticism of SNP policy as hate incidents, that is a really serious issue as it shows how Police Scotland has been captured by the SNP policy agenda.

“Police in England and Wales have torn up their policy on recording non-criminal hate incidents, but Police Scotland have not done that.

“It is also grossly discourteous of the Chief Constable not to have responded personally to my letter in December.

“When the new hate crime legislation is enforced from April 1, police are going to be inundated with complaints – and many of them will be as baseless as the one directed at me.

“Police Scotland have said that they will investigate every complaint they receive – but at the same time they admit they don’t have the resources to investigate minor crime and are severely overstretched. Potentially there will be thousands of ‘hate incidents’ unlawfully recorded if Police Scotland don’t change their policy.”

