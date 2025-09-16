Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander asked to give evidence on VAT and private schools
The new Scottish Secretary has been urged to appear before a Holyrood committee to give evidence on the impact of VAT on private schools.
MSPs on the education, children and young people committee have written to Douglas Alexander following his appointment earlier this month.
Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party promised to end the independent sector’s VAT exemption in the run-up to the UK general election in July last year, and implemented the change on January 1.
The move adds 20 per cent to private school fees, although some schools reduced fees before the implementation date, to soften the blow for parents.
Polls show the policy is popular, but it has already been linked to the closure of private schools in Scotland. Fettes in Edinburgh has also partly blamed the introduction of VAT for potential job losses at the school.
Holyrood's education committee previously extended two invitations to Bridget Phillipson, the UK education secretary, to give evidence, but has yet to receive a response.
In a letter to Mr Alexander, Douglas Ross, the committee’s convener, said: "The committee would very much welcome a UK government perspective on this issue.
"The committee has indicated that it would welcome hearing your views as Scottish Secretary on behalf of the UK government, should the Secretary of State for Education be unavailable to attend.
"While the committee appreciates that education is devolved, the issue of VAT remains reserved to Westminster.
"In the past, much has been made by committee members of all parties, including Scottish Labour, of how important it is for UK ministers to appear at Holyrood committees when invited to do so. I hope this is a position you also hold.
"As such, the committee wishes to extend its invitation to you to attend committee on 29th October 2025. Should this date be unsuitable, please advise when you would be able to speak to the committee on this issue."
A UK government spokesperson said: "We have received the committee's invitation and will respond in due course."
Mr Alexander was appointed Scottish Secretary on September 5 after the sacking of Ian Murray in a major UK Government reshuffle.
