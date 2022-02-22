MSPs to vote on last-ditch bid to halt workplace parking charges in Scotland

The Scottish Conservatives want the scheme to be scrapped, insisting it will hit businesses and workers at a time when they are already struggling.

The workplace parking levy (WPL) proposals will enable councils to charge employers for office parking spaces.

Nottingham became the first council in the UK to introduce the measure in 2012, and charges £428 a year per space.

Edinburgh and Glasgow are among those interested in following suit.

But business leaders have raised concerns, with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce insisting the plans should be “scrapped or, at a minimum, further deferred”.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson will bring a vote to Holyrood’s net zero, energy and transport committee today to try to halt the legislation.

The party will also bring a debate to Parliament on Wednesday.

However, because the SNP and Greens have a majority, the attempt to derail the plans is unlikely to succeed.

Mr Simpson said: “The Scottish Conservatives will do everything we can to halt this punishing new tax.

“Scottish businesses and their hard-working staff are dreading the introduction of this unfair scheme – and many are wondering how they are going to cope with the potentially exorbitant charges.

“As long as the SNP continue to fail to provide Scotland with a public transport system that is affordable and fit-for-purpose, punitive measures like this will have no environmental benefit.