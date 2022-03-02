MSPs must be 'robust' in holding ministers to account on post-Brexit internal market, says expert

Dr Chris McCorkindale, a legal academic at the University of Strathclyde, said politicians have to be prepared to "almost embarrass" the UK and Scottish governments into action.

It comes after Holyrood's constitution committee found the UK’s Internal Market Act had created tensions in the devolution settlement.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Jayne Wright

The legislation was brought in by Westminster to regulate trade between the four nations of the UK in the wake of Brexit.

Dr McCorkindale, an adviser to the Holyrood committee, insisted politicians must ensure they "anxiously" scrutinise the issues involved.

Speaking at an event in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, he said: "There is a long-standing culture of secrecy in the UK constitution and that's not meant in a conspiratorial way.

"Just in the way in which business is done at a governmental and official level before information is shared and scrutinised through whatever parliamentary processes apply.

"And that seems to be the case when it comes to the negotiation on common frameworks or intergovernmental relations dealing with Brexit more generally.”

He said there were frustrations from politicians and stakeholders around a lack of information, adding: “It’s not a new problem. It’s a deeply long-standing one.”

The academic said the role of the Scottish Parliament should not be “hollowed out”.

He said: "Parliament has to ensure that it anxiously scrutinises the claims made at the intergovernmental level, the level of information that comes out, the distinctions that are made that might avoid parliamentary scrutiny, such as that between technical and policy-related information.

"And it has to be bold in its reporting function when it feels that it's not being served adequately by mechanisms for intergovernmental relations, it's not being served adequately by the Scottish Government reporting back, then it has to be bold and robust in its reporting mechanism to make that clear and to push, almost embarrass governments at both levels into action."