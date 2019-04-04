MSPs fail to attend sexual harassment training

TWELVE MSPs have failed to attend sexual harassment training as the Scottish Parliament aims to tackle the sexist culture of Holyrood - including the SNP politician who alleged his employee was harassed by his former colleague Mark McDonald.

SNP politicians James Dornan, Colin Beattie, Kenneth Gibson, Stewart Stevenson, Shona Robison and Christine Grahame did not attend any of the 78 sessions run in Holyrood over a period of six months. Their colleague Gordon MacDonald was also absent but it is understood he was taken into hospital suddenly when he was supposed to attend.

Scottish Labour's Pauline McNeill also failed to attend, as did Scottish Conservatives Murdo Fraser, Gordon Lindhurst and Ruth Davidson, although the latter was on maternity leave. Mike Rumbles of the Scottish Liberal Democrats was also absent from all courses.

The 12 were the only MSPs not to attend according to a list of names released by the Scottish Parliament today.

The workshops, which were also attended by 94 per cent of Parliamentary staff, but just 47 per cent of MSP staff, were established as part of a programme of work to "influence cultural change" in Holyrood, and address issues highlighted by a 2018 survey which found that one in five parliamentary staff had experienced harassment or sexism.

Holyrood's problems with sexual harassment came to light in 2017 when MSP Mark McDonald, quit as a government minister and then from the SNP after admitting sending an "inappropriate" text message to a woman. His former colleague James Dornan also complained to Holyrood’s standards committee about Mr McDonald's behaviour towards a member of his staff. The Aberdeen Donside MSP was later suspended from the Parliament for a month without pay.

After the McDonald case, the Parliament set up a confidential reporting phone line, and commissioned a survey of all staff who use the Holyrood building, which more than 1,000 people took part in. One fifth of staff - including one in three women - said they had experienced harassment or sexist behaviour, with those responsible for such behaviour "predominantly male and in a position of authority over those experiencing it".

The figures come a fortnight after the Parliament published a new sexual harassment policy aimed at stamping out sexist and inappropriate behaviour at Holyrood and beyond. This was part of the review launched amid the #MeToo movement and high-profile complaints at Holyrood and Westminster.

The workshops, which were also held in Aberdeen, Dumfries, Glasgow and Inverness, covered the fundamental principles of a zero tolerance approach to sexual harassment, the law and definitions of sexual harassment and sexist behaviour, how to deal with inappropriate behaviour if you see or experience it and understanding the impact of behaviours on other people.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives said that the MSPs who had not attended "recognise the importance of these workshops but were unable to attend them due to diary commitments. Should the workshops be rescheduled they would, of course, attend.”

Commenting on today's figures, a Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “Almost 1100 people - including 90 per cent of MSPs - attended culture of respect training that focused on zero tolerance and what constitutes unacceptable behaviour."