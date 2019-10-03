MSPs expenses claims soar as security costs increase

MSPs at Holyrood claimed almost £17 million in expenses last year after an inflation busting rise of £630,000, official figures today revealed.

And the spending on security-related issues has soared by more than 40% to reach almost £90,000 in 2018/19, it has emerged.

The cost of employing staff accounts for the bulk of the money claimed and has gone up by £434,000 over the past year to reach £12.7 million.

Spending on childcare vouchers was £37,031 last year, a marginal rise on 2017/18.

The overall cost of expenses for all MSPs reached £16.23 million last year marking a rise of 4% on 2017/18, almost two-and-a-half times the rate of inflation.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “Details of all MSPs expenses are published on the Parliament’s searchable database and in an open data format.”

The figures show that "central" costs, allocated to MSPs expenses, of local office "security improvements and other security arrangements", as well as central training, rose to £63,808. MSPs own "security related" claims, along with disability provision, for 2018/19 was £22,954. The total spending on both budgets was £86,762, marking a 42% rise on the previous year.

MSPs expenses cover the total cost for carrying out parliamentary duties, employing staff and the running of a local office.