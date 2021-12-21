The move means salaries will rise from £64,470 to £66,662 in 2022/23.

Last year, MSPs ’ pay was due to increase by 5.1 per cent, but the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) instead applied a pay freeze due to the pandemic.

Ken Macintosh, who was Holyrood’s Presiding Officer at the time, said: "These are exceptional circumstances and no other decision would have been appropriate or welcome at this time – either inside or outwith Parliament.

The Scottish Parliament

"Now more than ever is a time for political leadership where our own salaries are concerned."

MSP salaries are linked to public sector pay, using the ASHE [Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings] index.

In a letter to Holyrood’s Finance and Public Administration Committee, the SPCB said: “Following members’ pay freeze in the current financial year, the SPCB will apply the ASHE index (3.4%) to MSP and ministerial salaries next year as laid out in the Members’ Salaries Scheme.”