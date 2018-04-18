MSP Mark McDonald given new office ‘opposite sexual harassment sign’

Mark McDonald has been given a new office in Holyrood - opposite a sign warning of sexual harassment.

The MSP resigned as children’s minister in November after it emerged he had acted inappropriately towards women.

Though he quit the SNP, Mr McDonald decided to carry on as an independent MSP because his behaviour did not constitute a criminal offence.

According to the Scottish Sun, the 37-year-old was situated in a basement room since making his return to Holyrood last month. He has now been moved to make sure he’s not on the same floor as his victims.

Right beside Mr McDonald’s new office is an anti-sexual harassment warning poster. It reads: “Sexual harassment has no place at the parliament.

“Harassment and sexual misconduct is never warranted, and those who are harassed are never to blame.”

