MSP group seeks transparency on Scottish Government’s international aid funds
A cross-party group of MSPs has launched an investigation into the Scottish Government’s international aid funds, saying there is a lack of transparency.
The Cross-Party Group on International Development says concerns have been raised from organisations in the sector around how funds are allocated and why.
They point out that the Government’s regular report on contributions to international development has not been published since 2019.
The Government has a number of funding streams within its external affairs directorate, including development programmes for Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia.
It also has a climate justice fund and a humanitarian emergency fund.
The MSPs will undertake “desk-based research” before publishing recommendations for a more transparent approach.
On the group are three SNP, two Labour, two Conservative and one Green MSPs.
The groups chairwoman, Labour’s Sarah Boyack, said: “We know the great benefits that international aid can bring to communities in need.
“However, for too long there has not been transparency on how the Scottish Government’s aid programmes have been delivered.
“This inquiry aims to take a constructive approach to bring clarity into the Scottish Government’s aid programme.
“If Scotland is going to make a substantial impact with its international aid, it is vital that the processes for awarding this aid are suitably transparent.
“I look forward to engaging with stakeholders and others to carry out this inquiry.
“Our aim will always be to ensure Scotland is world leading in international aid, but it is critical that humanitarian support is sent to the right places for the right reasons.”
