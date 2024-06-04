We analysis the MPR mega-poll for Scottish constituencies and what it means where you live.

A mega-poll has signalled that Labour is on course for the biggest majority at Westminster for more than a century – eclipsing Tony Blair’s landslide win in 1997.

The MRP poll, conducted by YouGov on behalf of Sky News, forecast that the SNP is set to lose 31 MPs and be left with just 17 after the July 4 general election.

In Scotland, the poll shows Labour is forecast to win 34 seats, the Conservatives would total five MPs, down one from their current tally and the Lib Dems be left with just one MP. However, Alex Cole-Hamilton’s party is widely expected to secure victory in Edinburgh West – a LibDems stronghold.

The forecast gives Labour the best total in Scotland since the 2005 and 2010 general elections when the party won 41 seats.

Labour is expected to win 33 seats from the SNP.

But several seats in Scotland are on a knife-edge.

YouGov has stressed that Scotland is “notably more marginal than England” - with an average of an eight point lead for the winning party, compared to 23 points south of the Border.