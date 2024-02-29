MP criticises defence acquisition reform announcement

An SNP MP has criticised the UK government’s defence acquisition reform statement, saying that it “failed to address a number of key issues”.

SNP MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk Martyn Day was responding to James Cartlidge’s statement on the government’s plans for reform of the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) acquisition system with the Integrated Procurement Model, which aims to enhance military competitiveness against escalating global threats.

This strategic move seeks to address longstanding issues of over-complexity, budget overruns, and delays in procurement processes, further strained by recent supply chain disruptions.

Commenting Mr Day said: “The Minister’s statement was inadequate and full of black holes and glaring omissions. He seems to have overlooked a number of key issues.

“The statement failed to address the fact that the MOD faces a £16.9 billion black hole in equipment funding, and to guarantee that we will be able to meet the requirements for essentials contributions to both NATO and Ukraine during this time of conflict.

“Also missing were any details of the post-Brexit defence sector labour shortages, and how the Government plan to address these shortages in order to support the sector.