MP calls for indyref2 to be staged in 18 months

A senior Nationalist MP has said he backs a second referendum on independence being staged inside the next 18 months.

Angus MacNeil who represents the Western Isles spoke out after a social media poll he ran on Twitter found 66 per cent of those who took part backed referendum in the next 18 months, and a further 22 per cent before the next Holyrood elections in 2021.

Picture: John Devlin

“I voted with the 66 per cent but notable that 88 per cent wish to see #indyref2 happen in this Scot Parl ie by 2021,” he said.

It comes after The Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart complained of online abuse he has endured after calling for a more pragmatic approach to the timing of a second vote. A majority of MSPs have already voted in favour of a second referendum in this Parliament.

Wishart issued a call for respect among independence supporters after being branded an “Etonian boot licker” and having his lifestyle “questioned” over his proposed rethink on the timing of another vote on leaving the UK.