Morgan on Trump praise for Queen

Piers Morgan claims President Donald Trump called the Queen a “fantastic woman” following their historic meeting at Windsor Castle.

Mr Trump and wife Melania were due to spend half an hour with the Queen on Thursday but stayed longer than expected after their afternoon tea overran by 20 minutes.

Following the meeting, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan boarded Air Force One at Stansted Airport in Essex to speak with the US president and asked him about the Queen, Brexit and Kim Jong Un.

During the interview, President Trump suggested he would run for a second term in 2020. “Well, I fully intend to [run in 2020]. It seems like everybody wants me to,” he was quoted in the Mail on Sunday as saying.

On the Queen, Morgan quoted Mr Trump as saying: “The Queen is fantastic! She’s a fantastic woman; so much energy and smart and sharp. She was amazing! Such a wonderful lady and so beautiful! It was such an honour to finally meet her. To have a Queen like that is great.”

During the Queen’s 66-year reign there have been 13 American presidents – from Harry S Truman to Mr Trump – and she has now met all of them barring Lyndon B Johnson.

Mr Trump said his mother, Mary Anne Trump, who died in 2000 at the age of 88, was a “tremendous fan” of the Queen.

He said: “I was walking up and I was saying (to Melania) ‘Can you imagine my mother seeing this scene? Windsor. Windsor Castle.’ And it was beautiful, it was really beautiful but the Queen is terrific.

“She is so sharp, so wise, so beautiful. Up close, you see she’s so beautiful. She’s a very special person. And the way she’s conducted herself for so many years.”

Speaking of his summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, he said: “I get along with him great, yeah. He’s very smart, great personality, he’s funny and tough, good negotiator.”

On the prospect of Theresa May being able to secure a trade deal with the US, Mr Trump said: “Oh, I think we’re going to have a great trade deal. I’ve really no doubt about it. We’re going to get it. I said (to Mrs May) ‘make sure you have a carve out, you have to have a carve out’ – where no matter what happens they have the right to make a deal with the US.”

Morgan’s interview with Mr Trump airs on ITV’s Good Morning Britain at 6am BST today.