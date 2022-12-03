More voters regretting Brexit and would accept EU trade ties, poll shows

More voters are beginning to regret the current form of Brexit and would be willing to accept EU rules in return for better trade ties, a poll has revealed.

The BMG Research survey could pile pressure back on the UK Government after Rishi Sunak was forced to deny suggestions last month he could seek a “Swiss-style” Brexit.

According to the findings, more voters would now opt for a closer economic relationship with Europe even if it means following more Brussels rules (47 per cent), rather than sticking with the deal negotiated by Boris Johnson, which gives the UK more regulatory freedom (36 per cent).

The poll also found a degree of ‘buyers’ remorse’ among Brexit voters with nearly one in seven (14 per cent) saying they would now vote Remain in a rerun of the 2016 referendum, with 7 per cent of Remainers saying they would now vote Leave.

An EU flag and a Union flag fly near the House of Commons. Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

The Prime Minister has found himself facing intensifying questions over Brexit as the UK slides into recession, and the poll suggests an increasing numbers of voters believe leaving the EU has had a negative impact in many key areas.

A stark illustration is that more Leave voters say the impact of our EU exit on the economy is negative (33 per cent) than positive (24 per cent), giving an overall -9 rating, although 36 per cent say it hasn’t made a difference.

In a sign of dissatisfaction about Brexit among those who voted for it, Leave voters from 2016 also thought leaving the EU has had more of a negative (40 per cent) than positive (15 per cent) impact on levels of migration to the UK, giving an overall -25 negative rating.

Among all voters, there is also belief Brexit has had a negative impact on trade with the EU (-37) and non-EU (-18) countries, the UK’s global standing (-22), the NHS and public services (-24), the economy (-32), and the cost of living (-38).

Overall, the vast majority of both Leavers (81 per cent) and Remainers (90 per cent) say they would vote the same way if they went back to 2016.

However, in a fresh referendum, 45 per cent would vote now to rejoin the EU, with 41 per cent saying they would prefer staying out, although more Remain voters say they would accept the new status quo than Leave voters say they would now rejoin the EU.

BMG Research interviewed a representative sample of 1,571 adults in Great Britain online between November 29 and December 1.

Jack Curry, pollster at BMG, said: “The picture around Brexit and so-called buyer’s remorse is complex.

“Yes, more leave voters show signs of regret over how they voted, with over one in ten saying they would vote to remain if they could go back in time and vote again.

“However, this does not mean there is a clamouring among Leave voters to race back and re-join the EU.

“They might vote differently if they could turn the clocks back, but re-joining the EU is an altogether different proposition.”