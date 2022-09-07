More than £500m of spending cuts announced by Scottish Government

Deputy First Minister warned the budget reductions are “just the beginning of the hard choices” that will need to be made.

He outlined cuts across a variety of areas including education, finance, culture, transport, rural affairs and local government.

Mr Swinney said there “has never been a time of greater pressure on the public finances”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney

He said the Scottish Budget is at “the absolute limits of affordability”.

The cuts include £39.8 million aimed at staffing and recruitment.

Mr Swinney said: “Our budget was based on a UK Spending Review that simply did not foresee the levels of inflation that are now a reality.

“That alone would require the budget to be revisited. But in times of crisis the job of the finance secretary is not simply to balance the books. It is to find the money to help families, to back business and to fund the priority projects that improve lives for the long term.

"And so, the Emergency Budget Review must both identify funding to cope with inflation-driven cost increases and aim to support those who most need our help during this crisis.

“This is the harsh reality of a fixed budget and limited powers. The Scottish Government simply does not have access to many of the levers which would provide the greatest support in this crisis.

"We will do everything we can. We will make the hard choices. But only the UK Government can act to end this crisis. They should do so – and I encourage them to do so now.”