More than 7,000 hate crime complaints in first week of new law, police say
More than 7,000 hate crime complaints were recorded in the first week of a controversial new law coming into force, the police have revealed.
Police Scotland said 7,152 complaints were made online between Monday, April 1 and Sunday, April 7.
The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act has proved hugely contentious since its implementation, with fears over a chilling effect on freedom of expression.
There have also been concerns that the demand placed on police officers will result in budget cuts later in the financial year.
As well as the more than 7,000 online reports, police also dealt with 430 incidents in the first week where a hate crime tag was added, while there were 34 calls to either 101 or 999 relating to a hate crime and 141 emails sent to Police Scotland for the same purpose.
Of these, 240 were recorded as hate crimes – 3.3% of all reports – while 30 were logged as non-crime hate incidents, meaning they did not meet the threshold for a criminal offence. The vast majority of complaints, police said, were made anonymously.
Slides produced by Police Scotland said two crime reports were raised “in relation to hate crime incidents” at the Old Firm game on Sunday.
The vast majority of the recorded hate crime aggravators related to race.
According to the slides, more than four out of five (80.49 per cent) of officers have undertaken the two-hour training course on the application of the legislation.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This data highlights the substantial increase in the number of online hate reports being received since April 1. This significant demand continues to be managed within our contact centres and, so far, the impact on frontline policing, our ability to answer calls and respond to those who need our help in communities across Scotland has been minimal.
“All complaints received are reviewed by officers, supported by dedicated hate crime advisers, and dealt with appropriately, whether that is being progressed for further assessment, or closed as they do not meet the criteria under the legislation”.