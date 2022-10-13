More than 12,500 police officers deployed for Queen's death with nine arrests

Officers also arrested a total of nine people, charging them with 12 offences over the five days, ranging from alleged breaches of the peace to allegedly breaching restricted airspace.

The figures are up to date as of 21 September and indicate the scale of the policing operation in the days following the Queen’s death.

Officers lined the streets of Aberdeenshire, Fife, and Edinburgh for several days, the busiest of which was when the funeral cortege made its way from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

In total, 3,779 police officers were deployed on that day, by far the highest of the five days the Queen spent in Scotland.

The actions of the police have received scrutiny for what some have argued was too heavy-handed policing.

Over the course of the five days, nine total arrests were made, Police Scotland officials said.

This included one breach of an air navigation order for allegedly flying within restricted air space.

Police officers on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh before Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was transported on a six-hour journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Officers also made three arrests for breaches of the peace, and five arrests for threatening or abusive behaviour.

In total, 12 charges were issued, one connected with the restricted air space breach, three with the breaches of the peace, and five with the threatening or abusive behaviour.

Three further charges, for failing to provide details, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest were also issued by officers.

On the day the Queen’s death was announced, 1,129 officers were specifically deployed to police areas such as Balmoral, rising to 2,238 by Friday, September 9, the first full day after her death.

The King was later proclaimed in Edinburgh on September 11, with 2,642 police officers deployed to police crowds.

Monday, September 12 saw the Queen moved from Holyroodhouse, up the Royal Mile, to St Giles Cathedral where she lay in state for 24 hours.

With crowds in their thousands gathering to witness the procession, 2,860 officers were deployed.

Police were shipped in from 24 police forces outside of Scotland to aide with the policing exercise, with forces sending officers from London, Wales, Yorkshire, Liverpool and Manchester as well as Cheshire, Sussex, Cleveland, Durham and Hertfordshire.

