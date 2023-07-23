More than 100 pregnant women living in temporary accommodation in Scotland

Figures also show almost half of households in temporary accommodation include someone with support needs

The Scottish Conservatives said the figures were 'completely unacceptable'

More than 100 pregnant women are living in temporary accommodation in Scotland, figures show.

Meanwhile, almost half of all households in temporary accommodation include someone with support needs, such as a disability, mental health problem or drug dependency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Conservatives said the figures were “completely unacceptable” and called on SNP ministers to “urgently get a grip”.

It comes after the director of housing charity Shelter Scotland accused the Scottish Government of not doing enough to tackle record levels of homelessness. Alison Watson said “significant additional investment” is needed in the face of an “extraordinary situation”.

Freedom of Information requests by the Tories found there are 114 pregnant women in temporary accommodation. However, the actual figure is likely to be higher as some councils did not provide the requested data.

Glasgow had the most pregnant women in temporary accommodation, at 31. Edinburgh had 10, South Lanarkshire 15 and Highland 12.

A written question to the Scottish Government by Tory MSP Miles Briggs further found that of the almost 15,000 households in temporary accommodation, 7,010 include someone with at least one support need. This includes 4,272 with a mental health problem, 903 with a physical disability, 529 with a learning disability, 1,491 with a medical condition, and 1,758 with drug or alcohol dependency.

Mr Briggs, his party’s spokesman for social justice, housing and local government, said: “It’s completely unacceptable that under the SNP Government so many vulnerable people are languishing in temporary accommodation.

"We know the problems Ukrainian refugees are experiencing, and it’s equally scandalous that almost half of the households in temporary accommodation include someone with support needs. People with physical or learning disabilities, and their families, need the stability of a permanent home.

“Equally, it’s completely unacceptable that there are at least 100 pregnant women stuck in temporary accommodation. These are vulnerable people. The challenges they already face should not be compounded by uncertainty about the roof over their heads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Scottish Government has been complacent about this situation for far too long and failed to provide councils with the resources required to tackle it. They missed their targets on affordable housing and new social rent homes, and have substantially cut their housing and housebuilding budgets. They must urgently get a grip and make sure that proper support is provided.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The number of households in temporary accommodation in some council areas, including households with support needs and pregnant women, is too high. This is of significant concern and we are firmly committed to reducing this.

“We announced at least £60 million to help reduce temporary accommodation use earlier this week. This will support councils and housing associations to purchase homes. Bespoke plans to address specific issues will also be developed with the local authorities with the greatest temporary accommodation pressures. We are also proposing measures to make best use of the homes we have for homeless households.