Ministers trying to drum up interest in Alexander Dennis orders, says Robison

The Prime Minister has been told more orders need to be placed at the bus manufacturer’s Scottish bases.

Scottish ministers are working with bus operators to drum up interest for much-needed orders from Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), the Finance Secretary has said.

The bus manufacturer is currently consulting on proposals to close operations in Scotland and move to a single site in Yorkshire due to financial concerns, with 400 jobs potentially at risk.

Appearing before MSPs last month, Alexander Dennis managing director Paul Davies said the decision was not a “done deal”, but the company would need to see a significant rise in bus orders – between 70 and 100 by the end of the year and 300-400 next year – to remain open.

Around 400 jobs in Scotland are at risk. | Michael Gillen/National World

In a letter to Colin Smyth, the convener of Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee, Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the Government is committed to looking at “all viable options” and ministers are working with private bus companies.

“I agree about the importance of securing a short-term pipeline of orders,” she said.

“Please be assured that we are therefore liaising with commercial bus operators and local transport authorities to establish the current demand for double-deck buses in Scotland and are working alongside UK Government to identify demand in other parts of the UK.

“I am in full agreement with you about the importance of Alexander Dennis to Scotland and of retaining the jobs of the highly-skilled workers.

“That is why we are continuing to work at pace with Scottish Enterprise and UK Government, and alongside the company and trade unions, to explore all viable options to support ADL to retain bus manufacturing in Scotland.”

Ms Robison also suggested ADL could be forced to pay back money it has been given by the Government’s commercial arm Scottish Enterprise for skills and technological development, though it would be for the agency to decide how to proceed.

At Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, Sir Keir Starmer said the Labour Party is working with English mayors to put orders for zero emissions buses into Alexander Dennis in a bid to save the company from closure.

Alloa and Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman asked: “Alexander Dennis needs commitment for orders in 2025 and 2026, and elected mayors are ideally placed to do this.

“Where things are made and by whom matters - can the Prime Minister assure Alexander Dennis and its workers that he believes bus manufacturing should have a future in Larbert and Falkirk?”

In response, Sir Keir said: “This is a deeply concerning time for workers and their families and I do agree.

“We are working with mayors on delivering a pipeline for future orders for zero emission buses, that’s an important aspect here.

“The local transport minister is hosting an urgent meeting with the bus manufacturing expert panel.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer | Stefan Rousseau/Press Association

The Prime Minister then hit out at the Scottish Government after it was revealed it had ordered new buses from China rather than from Alexander Dennis.

He added: “While Labour mayors in England are ordering Scottish buses, the SNP is ordering buses from China, just like they ordered ferries from Turkey and Poland.