Ministers to scale back flagship recycling scheme in order to meet 'undeliverable' August 2023 launch date

Ministers are likely to scale back the SNP/Green’s flagship recycling scheme in order to hit a launch date described as undeliverable for a fully functioning scheme by an internal government review.

The Deposit Return Scheme will see people pay a 20p deposit when they purchase a drink made of plastic, steel and aluminium or glass, with the money returned when the bottle is recycled at a return point, with an aim to reach 90 per cent collection rates. However, the scheme has been plagued by delays and business concerns, with the initial launch date of July 2022 ditched last year.

Fears have previously been raised by businesses that its introduction could result in some companies stopping selling their goods in Scotland. In November, more than 500 figures from across the food, drink and hospitality sector signed an open letter to Lorna Slater, the Scottish Government minister responsible for DRS, calling on her to pause its introduction.

However, an internal review of the implementation of the scheme casts significant doubt over the planned launch date of August 16 next year, despite ministers continuing to claim it is still achievable.

The ‘Gateway Review’ report, kept secret from MSPs since it was delivered to ministers in May this year, warns of “significant challenges” with a “difficult transition from government to industry leadership” still ongoing. It was also given the second highest level of concern by officials, Amber/Red, which means the “successful delivery of the project is in doubt with major risks or issues apparent in a number of key areas.”

It recommended that a “fully functioning and compliant DRS cannot be in operation for the revised August 2023 schedule.” It added: “The Review Team believes that a ‘softer’ approach to DRS implementation should be pursued but further urgent activity would be required to consider, assess and agree this possibility.”

The decision to scale back what is launched in August in order to launch something appears to have been accepted by government, with a further report in October this year stating “it is now recognised and accepted that a fully/wholly functioning scheme is not [redacted] required, for the 16 August 2023 target”. That report has also dropped the level of concern to ‘Amber’, meaning delivery is “feasible” but with “significant issues” still to be resolved.

However, the more recent report still highlights major problems facing the scheme. It lists issues including “VAT, on-line takeback, cut-over, the operational plan and retailer exemptions"

Lorna Slater has committed to launching the Deposit Return Scheme in August 2023.

In a letter to Holyrood’s net zero committee, Lorna Slater, the Green minister for green skills, circular economy, and biodiversity in charge of delivering the scheme continued to commit to the August 2023 launch date.

She told MSPs: “Industry has been making good progress on preparations for the scheme, which will go live in August 2023. It will be a major part of our efforts to reduce littering, cut emissions and build a more circular economy. However, I am aware of business concerns on some outstanding issues, particularly given the very significant pressures everyone is facing during the current cost of living crisis.

"We have committed to a pragmatic approach to implementation, and the action I am setting out today will help to make the scheme more efficient and reduce costs, while ensuring that environmental benefits are still delivered.”

