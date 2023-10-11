Ministers have been considering how to save money in their estates following the Covid pandemic

Scottish Government ministers are in the final stages of a potential move of their Glasgow office almost two years after first exploring a move from its city centre base, it can be revealed.

It comes amid escalating pressure on the Scottish exchequer and as home working among civil servants remains high following the pandemic.

Ministers first began looking into a potential office move away from their current Atlantic Quay base in Glasgow in late 2021, as revealed by The Scotsman, but plans now appear to be at a much more advanced stage.

They include the creation of a “consolidated Glasgow office Hub” according to an online contract notice, raising the possibility of further office closures and mergers.

Other major offices in Glasgow operated by the Scottish Government which could be subsumed into a larger office space include those of the Scottish Qualifications Authority, Social Security Scotland and Transport Scotland.

The Daily Record reported in December last year that the government had a target of downsizing around 40 per cent of the building capacity in Edinburgh and Glasgow, with the rate of staff working in offices at or below 20 per cent.

As part of a wider estates strategy, property consultants Avison Young have been awarded a £300,000 contract to continue their work on finding a new office in Glasgow for the government and must now produce a “full business case” to “inform a preferred property choice for its consolidated Glasgow office Hub requirement, negotiate best commercial terms with the developer and conclude the legal property acquisition”.

The contract note states that there are two shortlisted sites who have offered commercial terms with the government, however it is not known which sites these are and whether there is any contractual agreement to cancel any lease at Atlantic Quay.

It adds: “The appointed contractor will require to revisit the Original Business Case (OBC) in more detail, confirm operational requirements across all stakeholders and undertake negotiation of detailed Heads of Terms within a relatively short timescale to lock in the commercial terms currently offered for the two shortlisted sites.

"This will require to demonstrate the project affordability, finalise procurement strategy and the delivery programme and management arrangements for the new office.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Programme for Government committed Ministers to delivering a more efficient approach to public sector property management. This will save public funds, reduce the public sector property footprint and enable public bodies to step towards a net zero estate.