Ministers deny Jason Leitch deleted WhatsApp messages every day during Covid-19 pandemic

The Scottish Government has denied Jason Leitch deleted every WhatsApp message every day, in response to reports the clinician did so.

Professor Leitch, the national clinical director, was a central figure in Scotland’s response to Covid-19 and regularly appeared on televised briefings, adverts, and the radio to discuss the pandemic and take questions.

The Times reported that he deletes his WhatsApp messages every day. The Scotsman has not had a response to a request for comment from Prof Leitch.

Jason Leitch, the national clinical director of Scotland.

However, Shona Robison, the deputy first minister, said all ministers and civil servants including Professor Leitch have been “cooperating fully” with the Covid-19 inquiry since its establisment.

She did not comment on whether the clinician breached the do not destroy order issued by the inquiry in August last year. The government also said it would respond in due course to accusations from Scottish Labour that Humza Yousaf breached the ministerial code over his comments that the orders would be complied with.

The government claimed, however, that it was not correct to state that Prof Leitch deletes his WhatsApp messages and said guidance was followed.

This, they said, was that records and information should only be retained for as long as they are required to support the Scottish Government in its business requirements and/or its legal obligations.

There is no formal government policy on how to retain WhatsApps and other social media or instant messages.

In a statement, the deputy first minister restated the government’s commitment to cooperate fully with the Covid inquiries, including “providing any requested material that we hold”.

Ms Robison said: “The Scottish Government records management policy makes clear what must be recorded in the official record, given that it isn't practical, cost-effective or necessary for any organisation to retain every exchange that everyone working within that organisation creates.

“While it is not the culture within Scottish Government to use WhatsApp for decision-making, our records management policy states clearly that government decisions, however they are made, should be recorded in the official record.

“And drawing from that official record, more than 13,000 documents have been sent to the UK Inquiry from the Scottish Government, in addition to the corporate and personal statements requested.

“The UK Inquiry has subsequently asked for WhatsApp messages relating to logistics and day-to-day communication, which of course we are working to provide.

“In the coming months Ministers and senior officials will also appear before Inquiry hearings to respond to further questions. We look forward to doing so and, within that forum, helping the Inquiries to fully explore the decisions taken to handle the pandemic, and to identify the vital lessons to be learned for the future.”

Counsel for the UK Covid-19 inquiry said yesterday around 70 witnesses, potentially including Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf, Jeane Freeman, John Swinney and key backroom officials, were involved in around 137 WhatsApp or other instant messaging groups during the Covid-19 pandemic.