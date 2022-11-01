Minister who resigned over gender recognition reforms claims Sturgeon was 'well aware' of her concerns

Ash Regan, who is the first minister within the SNP to resign over government policy since 2007, told reporters in the Scottish Parliament that the vote on the plans should have been a “free” vote.

MSPs voted through plans to make it easier for someone to change their legally-recognised gender 88 votes to 33, with four abstentions. In total, nine SNP MSPs defied the whip with seven, including Ms Regan, voting against the plans, and two abstaining.

She said: "My beliefs and my commitment to building a better Scotland for all of us, but especially for women and girls is what drives me as a politician, it drives my politics, it drives me as a person as well. I think last week for the SNP, the vote should have been a free vote.

"I think that healthy debate is important, I think that robust challenge is, after all, how we create good law and I think that actually is a strength and it’s not a weakness.”

She added: “My conscience would not allow me to vote for a bill where I could not be 100 per cent certain that women and girls would not be in danger. I am not against reforms that make the lives of trans people better, but I want us to get into a place where we can respect everybody’s rights.”

In a frosty response to her resignation letter, Nicola Sturgeon said that at “no stage” had the former minister approached her to “raise your concerns” about the bill.

The SNP leader said: “I note that at no stage have you approached me - or indeed the cabinet secretary for social Justice - to raise your concerns about the Gender Recognition Reform Bill or the vote this evening.

Ash Regan, the former community safety minister, resigned over gender reforms.

"However, in circumstances in which a minister is unable to support the government, it is the case that the only options available are resignation ahead of the vote or dismissal thereafter. I therefore accept your resignation."

Asked what she made of the First Minister’s reaction to her resignation, Ms Regan said: “The First Minister was well aware of the concerns that I held on this issue.”

