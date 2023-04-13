Scotland Office minister John Lamont has hailed the “cultural ties” with the US as he jets off to New York’s annual Tartan Week celebrations.

The minister is preparing to represent the UK Government at the annual parade on Saturday, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Mr Lamont, the MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, will be accompanied on the parade by an all-female troop of performers from the internationally-renowned Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV presenter Gail Porter will head the parade as this year’s grand marshal.

Scotland Office minister John Lamont has hailed the “cultural ties” with the US as he jets off to New York’s annual Tartan Week celebrations.

He will also attend a recreation of the first Tartan Week parade from 25 years ago, as well as showcasing the best in Scottish arts and culture with a reception with the Tattoo and Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

He will also participate in a panel discussion on renewable energy and the drive to net-zero hosted by the Scottish North American Business Council, and attend a roundtable with members of financial services and the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade.

Mr Lamont said: “I am very pleased to be representing the UK Government at New York’s Tartan Week.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Scotland and our world class exports – be they financial services, Scotch or ceilidh dancing.

“The ties between Scotland and the United States are strong and enduring, and events like this showcase the lasting and important friendship between our two countries.”

Business and trade minister Nigel Huddleston said: “Our trading relationship with the US is a hugely important one, with Scottish businesses exporting billions of pounds worth of high quality goods and services each year.

“Events such as Tartan Week help us to celebrate these links, but also to further strengthen ties with US buyers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad