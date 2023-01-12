4. Hitting back at Covid claims

Lynch was widely praised for debunking a number of government attack lines on the strike when he came up against the Tory MP Robert Jenrick on Peston. The former cabinet minister appeared to accuse the RMT of losing 20 per cent of rail passengers. Lynch said: “I haven’t lost them, Covid did. We operated trains all throughout that period. He added: “The worst way you could do it is by insisting the fares go up by RPI ripping off the commuters, but you won’t give the workers RPI. The fares go up by RPI every year. That’s the government regulations. Last year, profits were made by the train operators – £500m out of that subsidy you gave went to those companies.”

Photo: Stefan Rousseau