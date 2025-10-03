Michelle Mone has responded directly to Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baroness Michelle Mone has said she has “no wish to return to the Lords as a Conservative peer” in a letter to Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

The Scottish businesswoman has been urged to quit or be banished from the House of Lords altogether by Chancellor Rachel Reeves as well as the SNP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Mone

But the Conservatives, who have suspended the whip from the baroness, have also called on her to exit the House of Lords.

The calls come after PPE Medpro, a company linked to Lady Mone, was on Wednesday ordered to pay back nearly £122 million to the UK government after the firm was found to have breached a contract to supply surgical gowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peerages can only be removed by an Act of Parliament.

While a life peerage cannot be relinquished, Lady Mone could choose to resign from being a member of the House of Lords.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch told BBC local radio on Thursday that Baroness Mone had brought “embarrassment and shame to the party” and should have the “book thrown at her”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speaks to the media.

But in a letter to Mrs Badenoch on Friday, Baroness Mone said there “seems to be a bit of amnesia” about her loss of the Conservative whip, stating she had “removed it myself by taking a leave of absence”.

She continued: “However, you will be pleased to hear that once I do clear my name, I have no wish to return to the Lords as a Conservative peer; that’s assuming there still is a Conservative Party before the next general election.”

In the letter to Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, Baroness Mone said: “Dear Kemi, I was shocked to the core to read about your inflammatory language on BBC Radio yesterday calling for me to resign from the House of Lords.”

She added: “What is it exactly that I have done wrong? Do you know? If so, please enlighten me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Mone continued that Wednesday’s High Court ruling “was purely a contractual dispute between PPE Medpro and the DHSC”.

She said: “I have never received a penny from PPE Medpro. Reference to £29m being placed in a trust for me and my kids is a lie. It is a trust set up by my husband for the benefit of all our kids, not just mine.