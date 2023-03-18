Michael Heseltine still donates to 'less Eurosceptic' Scottish Tories rather than English counterparts

Michael Heseltine has said he is still a Tory member and makes donations to the Scottish Tories, who he says are less Eurosceptic than their English counterparts.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Lord Heseltine, a prominent figure in both the governments of Margaret Thatcher and John Major, serving as Deputy Prime Minister and First Secretary of State confirmed that he donates to the Scottish party.

He told the FT that the Conservatives are now on a path back to political respectability after the “endless photo opportunity” of Johnson’s premiership, and that Rishi Sunak has shown a seriousness of intent in tackling problems, including striking a deal with the EU on Northern Ireland’s trading regime.

Heseltine, who says his pro-EU university speeches receive “rapturous applause” claims that the new Conservative government has put ‘the adults back in charge’ but accepted that It may be too late with Labour so far ahead in the polls.

