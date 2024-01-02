Mhairi Black: SNP reliance on Sturgeon’s personality was ‘uncomfortable’

Ms Black, the party’s deputy Westminster leader, said it ‘shouldn’t be relying on one person’

Mhairi Black

The SNP’s reliance on Nicola Sturgeon’s personality to win elections made Mhairi Black “always uncomfortable”, she has said.

The party’s deputy Westminster leader described her former boss as “impressive” and insisted the SNP stalwart would “no doubt” have a part to play in the future.

However, speaking on Times Radio on Tuesday, the Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP said her party did not always get the balance right between policy and personality.

Asked if the “cult of personality” around Ms Sturgeon, who announced her resignation as party leader and first minister in February 2023, had been a challenge for the SNP, Ms Black replied: “For me, personally, yes. It always made me quite uncomfortable.

“But as I say, I do think she’s one of the best, if not the best performing politicians that I’ve seen. I’ve rarely seen anybody get the better of Nicola Sturgeon. So, in that sense, of course, she’s a massive asset to have.

“But I remember I did always feel a wee bit uncomfortable, we shouldn’t be relying on one face or one person. It should be about the movement and about the vision of what we want to see change and what we want to happen.”

She added: “There’s a balance to be struck and I’m not convinced that we always got the balance right. I’ve always had my issues with how (the party) is run or how decisions have been arrived at.”

Ms Sturgeon’s resignation was “actually quite healthy” for the party, said Ms Black, who added: “I’m a big believer in politics should be about policy as opposed to personality.”

Her comments come as she gave an “exit interview” to the radio programme after she announced last year she would not be contesting her seat in the upcoming general election. She cited the “toxic” work environment at Westminster as a reason for her departure.