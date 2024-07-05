Meet the new Scottish MPs heading to Westminster

An eventful night has seen the political map of Scotland change colour

The political landscape of Scotland looks massively different this morning.

Labour has swept the board, turning seat after seat red, with some of the party’s biggest successes of the night coming from north of the border.

Who are all these new MPs? We’ve taken a look at the new Scottish faces going to the House of Commons.

Labour

Kenneth Stevenson, Airdrie and Shotts

Kenneth Stevenson has taken this seat from the SNP by securing 18,871 votes.

Brian Leishman, Alloa and Grangemouth

Scottish Labour's Brian Leishman is the new MP for Alloa & Grangemouth.. Pic: Michael Gillen

Brian Leishman has won this seat with 18,039, despite being against some big names such as the SNP’s John Nicolson and Alba’s Kenny MacAskill.

He is a Labour councillor for Perth and Kinross, and prior to this was a golf professional in Clackmannanshire.

Elaine Stewart, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Elaine Stewart is an East Ayrshire councillor, and has now won this seat with 14,930 votes.

Kirsteen Sullivan, Bathgate and Linlithgow

Kirsteen is a West Lothian councillor, and won this seat with 19,774 votes.

Alan Gemmell, Central Ayrshire

Alan Gemmell served overseas as British Trade Commissioner, and says he secured “billions of pounds of investment that created thousands of jobs in Scotland and the UK”.

He is now the MP for Central Ayrshire after winning 18,091 votes.

Frank McNally, Coatbridge and Bellshill

Frank McNally is a North Lanarkshire councillor, and is now an MP after winning 19,291 votes.

Melanie Ward, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

Melanie Ward says she is passionate about social care after watching her parents struggle to deal with public services and education for her brother who has complex disabilities.

She was chief executive of Medical Aid for Palestinians TIME magazine’s world top 100 most influential people working in health - she has resigned from this position after becoming an MP.

She is now an MP after winning 18,662 votes.

Katrina Murray, Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch

Graeme Downie, Dunfermline and Dollar

Joani Reid, East Kilbride and Strathaven

Joani Reid is the granddaughter of Jimmy Reid, the well-known trade unionist famous for the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders work-in in the early 1970s.

She grew up on the southside of Glasgow, studied politics and philosophy at Glasgow University, and was then a councillor in Lewisham.

She won the seat with 22,682 votes.

Blair McDougall, East Renfrewshire

Former Better Together chief Blair McDougall. Picture: Jane Barlow/TSPL

Blair McDougall was the chief executive of Better Together, and was a special adviser to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments.

He won the East Renfrewshire seat with 21,935 votes.

Chris Murray, Edinburgh East and Musselburgh

Tracy Gilbert, Edinburgh North and Leith

Scott Arthur, Edinburgh South West

Euan Stainbank, Falkirk

John Grady, Glasgow East

Martin Rhodes, Glasgow North

Maureen Burke, Glasgow North East

Gordon McKee, Glasgow South

Zubir Ahmed, Glasgow South West

Patricia Ferguson, Glasgow West

Richard Baker, Glenrothes and Mid Fife

Imogen Walker, Hamilton and Clyde Valley

Martin McCluskey, Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West

Lillian Jones, Kilmarnock and Loudon

Gregor Poynton, Livingston

Douglas Alexander, Lothian East

Douglas Alexander has been elected in East Lothian | 3rd party

Not exactly a new face to Westminster - Mr Alexander is the former Scottish secretary.

Since he lost his seat to Mhairi Black in 2015, he has been a visiting professor at New York University and King’s College London, and last year accompanied Bono on a visit to Ukraine.

He won Lothian East with 23,555 votes - could we see this former cabinet minister back in government?

Kirsty McNeill, Midlothian

Pamela Nash, Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke

Former MP and chief executive of Scotland In Union Pamela Nash. Image: John Devlin/National World.

Another face that’s not technically new to Westminster, as she is a former MP herself.

For the past few years she has headed up the campaign group Scotland in Union.

She’s won Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke with 19,106 votes.

Torcuil Crichton, Na h-Eileanan Siar

Torcuil Crichton is the Labour Party candidate in the Western Isles.

New to the green benches, but not new to the House of Commons - Torcuil Crichton was previously the Westminster Editor of the Daily Record.

As a Gaelic speaker he has also appeared on BBC Alba in the past giving political analysis.

He won the Western Isles with 6,692 votes, seeing off competition from ex-SNP MP Angus B Macneil, who was standing as an independent candidate and being supported by Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.

Irene Campbell, North Ayrshire and Arran

Alison Tayler, Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Johanna Baxter, Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Chris Kane, Stirling and Strathallan

Douglas McAllister, West Dunbartonshire

SNP

Seamus Logan, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

Born in Northern Ireland, Seamus Logan has blocked Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross from getting back to Westminster after winning 13,455 votes.

He worked as a tour guide in Scotland and Ireland and most recently has been an Aberdeenshire councillor.

Stephen Gethins, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry

Former MP Professor Stephen Gethins.

Not exactly a new face, as he previously was the MP for North East Fife. He is also a politics lecturer at the University of St Andrews and has written a book on Scottish international relations.

He is going back to Westminster after winning 15,581 votes.

Graham Leadbitter, Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey

Mr Leadbitter has confirmed he will soon stand down as a Moray councillor after winning this seat with 13,455 votes.

Conservatives

Harriet Cross, Gordon and Buchan

Originally from Ireland, Harriet Cross works as a chartered rural surveyor in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

It was a narrow win - she received 14,418 votes compared to the SNP’s Richard Thomson on 13,540.

Lib Dems

Susan Murray, Mid Dunbartonshire

Susan Murray is the only Lib Dem gain in Scotland after winning 22,349 votes.