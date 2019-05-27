Meet Scotland’s newly elected MEPs... and a few candidates who didn’t make it
It was the vote that wasn’t supposed to happen. But with the Brexit process stalled, the UK went ahead with the 2019 European Parliament elections.
Scotland returned a total of six MEPs to Brussels. But who made the cut north of the Border - and who missed out?
1. Louis Stedman-Bryce
The Brexit party managed to repeat the success of UKIP at the last Euro elections in 2014 by returning one MEP in Scotland. Louis Stedman-Bryce, from Argyll, topped the party's list north of the Border
French-born SNP member Christian Allard was the Nationalists' second top candidate at the Euro elections. A former list MSP, he lost his seat at the 2016 elections but was elected as an Aberdeen councillor the following year