'A really strong voice': Mayor for Glasgow branded a 'good idea' by senior UK Labour minister
Pat McFadden, the minister for intergovernmental relations, suggested appointing a mayor helped to give a city a “really strong” voice, and had been a success everywhere it was tried.
His comments came in an appearance before Westminster’s Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on Wednesday, where Mr McFadden also insisted it was up to the people of Scotland.
There are ten metro mayors in England, with powers devolved directly from Westminster. All of them, London aside, represent combined authorities.
Asked if he thought metro mayors for cities like Aberdeen and Glasgow would be a good idea, the senior minister answered it was for “Scotland to decide”.
Mr McFadden, who is also the Duchy of Lancaster, continued: “I think they are a good idea, and I think it would be quite an exciting debate because these are great cities with great character. I’m very fond of them, I grew up in Glasgow - wonderful place. I love Glasgow and it would not be for me to decide, but I think it’s been a successful model where it’s been tried and can give a city a really strong voice.
“That’s a debate for the people in Scotland to have. I now don’t live there, so don’t have a direct say in it. So it’s up to them, but I think it could be good.”
Calls for mayors for Scottish cities have grown in recent times, with Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor of Manchester, saying cities like Glasgow were being "held back" by not having a recognisable figurehead.
It meant Glasgow had no representation at the Council of the Nations and Regions, a body set up by Sir Keir Starmer, in which the Prime Minister, leaders of the devolved nations, and mayors meet to discuss shared concerns and strategies.
Paul Sweeney, the Labour MSP for the Glasgow region, told The Scotsman
He said: “It would be our intention to create a greater Glasgow Metro Mayoralty or regional formal government, if Labour were to form a Government in 2026.
“It’s clear that certainly Greater Glasgow as a city region is falling behind its peer cities, whether that be Greater Manchester, the West Midlands, West Yorkshire or Merseyside, because they have that cohesion, that coherence, and that convening power of a regional tier of government.
“I think the creation of a Greater Glasgow Metro region would be a great way of rejuvenation Greater Glasgow, and moving it back towards its rightful place as Britain’s second city.”
Scottish Labour has considered creating mayors for cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, if they win the Holyrood election in 2026.
