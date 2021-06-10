Matt Hancock denies lying to Prime Minister following Dominic Cummings claims

Matt Hancock denied lying to the Prime Minister

Mr Cummings had previously accused the health secretary of telling Mr Johnson and others that people were being tested for Covid-19 before they were transferred into care homes when he know that it wasn’t true.

Appearing before a joint Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee hearing this morning, Mr Hancock also dismissed the suggestion that he was a liar who should have been sacked 15 to 20 times. He said: “It is telling that no evidence has been provided yet. But there is a reason for that I think.

"Throughout this I have gotten out of bed in the morning with the view and the attitude that my job is to do everything I can to protect lives and get the country out of the pandemic.

“I have tried to do that with an approach of honesty and integrity, and critically, answering questions in public and in private to the best of my ability.

"Sometimes you have to say you don't know because you are operating in a world where there are huge judgements being made with imperfect information, often at great pace."

Mr Hancock was also challenged about allegations that he used the “following the science” line as a way to blame scientists if things went wrong.

Refusing to deny it outright, he said: “My approach throughout has been that we are guided by the science, I try not to say that we follow the science.

“There are examples where ministers make decisions different to the scientific advice – one example is that when we brought back people from Wuhan in January, I was advised that they should be asked to go home and isolate and I said ‘no, they need to quarantine’.”

“When it comes to the decisions around lockdown we did accept and implement the scientific advice.

“I take full responsibility for the decisions that not only I take, but that are taken in my name as secretary of state and across the health family, and the NHS, Public Health England, in the department, and I know the Prime Minister feels very strongly the same.

“But of course you’re guided by the science.”