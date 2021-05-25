Mass testing and pop-up Covid vaccination clinics needed in Glasgow, says Anas Sarwar

Scotland’s largest city has been kept in level three restrictions due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, mostly emanating from the southside of the city.

On Monday, figures released showed the number of cases per 100,000 people in the previous week in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area was more than double the national average.

But with hospitality and other sectors struggling after more than a year of some kind of restrictions, Mr Sarwar said action needed to be taken.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Picture: John Devlin

“I want us to recognise that we have a specific challenge in Glasgow and I don’t think it’s right that Glasgow carries on perpetual lockdown – that in itself would have a negative effect on people’s health and wellbeing," he said.

“I think we need urgent action – not a timid response, not inconsistency of the messaging, not an inconsistency of decision-making.

“Let’s identify those hot-spot areas, let’s get mass PCR testing, door to door if necessary. Let’s have pop-up clinics for the vaccine for anyone aged 18 and above whether they’ve got an appointment or not they can turn up and get their vaccination and let’s get our city open again.”

Mr Sarwar, speaking with business leaders in the city’s George Square on Tuesday, said he had already urged Scottish Government officials to put such a plan in place, adding that knowing the metrics Glasgow would have to hit should be made clear.

Glasgow’s population density and acute depravation in some areas of the city, Mr Sarwar said, were the cause of the city’s issues with Covid-19 – it has consistently had the highest case numbers in Scotland throughout the pandemic and has seen a surge in recent weeks.

Donald MacLeod MBE, the convener of the Glasgow Licensing Forum and owner of the Garage and Cathouse nightclubs, said the Scottish Government had “failed” to provide a route map out of restrictions thus far.