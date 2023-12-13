The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has announced he is resigning in a post on X

Mark Drakeford has said he will stand down as First Minister of Wales, saying: “When I stood for election as leader of Welsh Labour, I said I would stand down during the current Senedd term. That time has now come.”

“That time has now come.

“It has been a great privilege to serve as leader of this party.

“Together, we have achieved a huge amount over the last five years in some of the toughest times we have known.

“Despite all the chaos in Westminster, the ongoing impact of Brexit, climate change and the pandemic, by working together, we have delivered record results for Welsh Labour in the local government and Senedd elections.

“Our greatest task is still ahead of us – to return a Labour UK Government and start repairing the huge damage which has been inflicted by the Tories over the last 13 years.

Welsh Labour Leader Mark Drakeford, at the launch of the Welsh Labour Party campaign in Cardiff. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

“I will work tirelessly to secure that Labour victory and to continue delivering on the promises we made to people all across Wales in 2021 to deliver a stronger, fairer and greener Wales.”