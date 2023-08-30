All Sections
Man charged after verbally abusing Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie at by-election launch

The man made homophobic comments to the MSP while he was interviewed on television
Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:01 BST
 Comment

A man has been charged in connection with verbally abusing Patrick Harvie.

The 59-year-old man is accused of making homophobic comments to the co-leader of the Scottish Greens while the politician was launching his party’s campaign for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Mr Harvie, who is bisexual, was being interviewed for BBC Scotland when the accused interrupted the interview and called the Glasgow MSP a “deviant”.

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.
Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

In response, Mr Harvie called the man a “bigot”.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Following a report of homophobic comments, a 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Speaking after the incident, Mr Harvie said “toxic forces” had led to an increase in attacks on the LGBT+ community and had “unleashed homophobia and transphobia in a way that we haven’t seen in many, many years”.

