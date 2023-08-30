The man made homophobic comments to the MSP while he was interviewed on television

A man has been charged in connection with verbally abusing Patrick Harvie.

The 59-year-old man is accused of making homophobic comments to the co-leader of the Scottish Greens while the politician was launching his party’s campaign for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Harvie, who is bisexual, was being interviewed for BBC Scotland when the accused interrupted the interview and called the Glasgow MSP a “deviant”.

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

In response, Mr Harvie called the man a “bigot”.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Following a report of homophobic comments, a 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”