Man charged after verbally abusing Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie at by-election launch
A man has been charged in connection with verbally abusing Patrick Harvie.
The 59-year-old man is accused of making homophobic comments to the co-leader of the Scottish Greens while the politician was launching his party’s campaign for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.
Mr Harvie, who is bisexual, was being interviewed for BBC Scotland when the accused interrupted the interview and called the Glasgow MSP a “deviant”.
In response, Mr Harvie called the man a “bigot”.
A Police Scotland statement said: “Following a report of homophobic comments, a 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”
Speaking after the incident, Mr Harvie said “toxic forces” had led to an increase in attacks on the LGBT+ community and had “unleashed homophobia and transphobia in a way that we haven’t seen in many, many years”.
